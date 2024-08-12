mobile app bar

Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Digs Up Old Photo With Stephen Curry to Celebrate Team USA’s Gold

Sourav Bose
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry’s heroics against France in the 2024 Pairs Olympics Men’s Basketball Final secured Team USA its fifth consecutive gold medal. Among the thrilled spectators was Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony’s son, who was moved by Curry’s performance. In his excitement, Kiyan shared nostalgic photos of himself with the ‘Baby-Faced Assassin.

Shortly after the finals, the teenager shared New York Basketball’s throwback Instagram post on his story. The top half of the post’s cover image featured a young Curry in his Golden State Warriors gear, sitting beside a preschool-aged Kiyan and a suited-up Melo.

The bottom half captured the 4x champion doing his iconic ‘night night’ celebration in the recent Olympic final game with the Anthonys cheering him on from the courtside.

This pointed to the evolving bond between them over the years. After all, the throwback image was from the 2011 Rookie Challenge and Youth Jam game at Staples Center. Before the annual All-Star game, Curry and Melo teamed up for this event, representing the Sophomore squad against the Rookies.

While the Warriors star impressed the crowd with 13 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds, Anthony made the headlines as an assistant coach. On this occasion, Kiyan joined his father to watch the game up close, marking one of his first public appearances. Although the Sophomores lost 140-148, this game undoubtedly strengthened the bond between the Anthonys and Curry.

Over the years, this relationship might have fueled Kiyan’s admiration for Curry. This became evident as, along with sharing the throwback post, the 17-year-old also posted a picture of the 10x All-Star hitting the game-winning three-pointer in the final. Uploading a courtside angle of this shot on his Instagram story, he paid tribute to the Warriors star.

“Nah Steph got it”.

All these pointed to their unique bond while highlighting the significance of NBA off-court relationships. This undoubtedly set a new standard for camaraderie within the league, exciting the seasoned fans of the game.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

