“Getting the Knowledge at Two Years Old”: Carmelo Anthony Shares the Activity He Used to Bond With Son Kiyan

Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Former NBA forward Carmelo Anthony and his son Kyian Anthony during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Throughout Carmelo Anthony’s 19-year NBA career, he trained religiously to become the best player possible. That process wasn’t the simplest, as he had to navigate the complexities that come with parenthood at the same time. Anthony decided to apply his approach to basketball to helping mentor his child. Practice makes perfect, and that’s exactly what he needed to grow as a father with his son, Kiyan.

If Anthony’s life were the solar system, basketball would be the equivalent of the sun. Since he was a child, his entire life has revolved around the sport. As such, the transition to fatherhood placed Anthony in unfamiliar territory.

The soon-to-be Hall-of-Fame forward has one child, Kiyan. The 18-year-old has followed in the Melo’s footsteps by pursuing a basketball career. He committed to Syracuse University, Carmelo’s alma mater, and could start next fall. Anthony never wanted to pressure his son into basketball. Matter of fact, he strongly opposed bringing up the sport during his time with his family.

“When I step in these doors, basketball is out the window,” Anthony proclaimed on his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast in a conversation with New York Giants star Russell Wilson.

As much as Anthony tried to push down basketball in his home, the love for the game flowed through his son’s blood. As a result, the two found an area to bond in an unexpected place. Carmelo was extremely intentional with how he spent time with his son. His day-to-day routine left little room to be available for his family, but becoming a father changed his entire mindset.

“I get my film out, and maybe [Kiyan] watches the film with me,” Anthony said. “That’s our bonding. I’m sure now he didn’t realize that, but [Kiyan] was getting the knowledge at two years old.”

Anthony began his bonding time with Kiyan during his film sessions. Fast forward to 2025, and the two share bonding time honing Kiyan’s basketball skills.

“When it comes to being a father, you have to be present,” Anthony said. It is easy to become consumed with the highs and lows of being an NBA player. Kiyan never let Carmelo lose sight of staying present in the moment. “We come home, we’re fathers, that’s what kept my mind on track,” he mused. “I can come home from anything, and when I get there it’s ‘Daddy,’ and it changes the mood on everything.”

The course of their relationship is a full circle moment, but the next big step is when Kiyan hopefully hears his name called by the NBA commissioner