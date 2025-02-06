Cavaliers Trade Rumors: De’Andre Hunter Pursuit Intensifies as Trade Deadline Ticks Closer

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t content with their outstanding regular season. The Cavs are the darlings of the NBA, with a shocking yet dominant 41-10 record, which is the best in the East. However, their roster isn’t perfect by any means. The front office recognizes a weakness in the wing position and is striving to change that. The top candidate on their radar is Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter.

Hunter is easily having the best season of his career, which is a surprising development since the Hawks relegated him to the bunch. Regardless, he has found success in his new role and is earning the attention of the Cavaliers. NBA insider Jake Fischer reports that Cleveland is actively pursuing Hunter. He said,

“The Cavaliers and Hawks remain engaged in trade talks on a De’Andre Hunter-to-Cleveland deal, league sources tell Jake Fischer and me, with the teams attempting to build out a trade construction in which both stay under the luxury tax.”

This season Hunter has adopted a scoring-centered role with the Hawks. However, he is a very good 3-and-D player, which fits the culture the Cavaliers have built. The 6-foot-8 forward is currently averaging 19.0 points and 3.9 rebounds on 46% shooting from the field and 39% shooting from three-point range.

Cleveland has every position in their starting lineup cemented aside from their small forward position. The addition of Hunter would result in a deadly starting five.

De’Andre Hunter improves the Cavaliers’ status as contenders

If the Cavaliers didn’t make any changes to their roster, they would still be championship contenders. They have great depth and players who are stars in their roles. However, Hunter would add another element to their roster. The Cavaliers are the best team record-wise in the East but are still aspiring to overthrow the Celtics.

During the head-to-head matchup between the two teams, the Celtics lead the season series 2-1. Each game is a competitive affair and decided by single digits. Despite the Cavaliers’ resilient efforts, the Celtics continue to prove that there is another gear they have that Cleveland doesn’t.

The addition of De’Andre Hunter could serve as the missing piece for the Cavs to truly elevate to the best team in the East.