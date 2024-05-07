Despite Losing to Michael Jordan 4 Times in the Playoffs, Patrick Ewing Stands Firm In His Stance on the GOAT Debate

The GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James is one of the focal talking points among NBA enthusiasts. While LeBron James has put forth a strong case after surpassing the NBA’s all-time points record, many, like Patrick Ewing, still back Jordan’s claim as the best basketball player. Though, unlike others, Ewing had the opportunity to compete with the Bulls legend on the court, witnessing the magic firsthand.

In his recent appearance on ‘The Mark Jackson Show’, the Knicks legend reiterated his firm stance. When Jackson asked the Knicks legend to mention his GOAT, Ewing replied,

“You know, it’s funny that everybody asks that question. And to me, I think Michael Jordan is the best in my era.”

Ewing lauded Jordan’s killer mindset that made him a lethal force in the league back in that era. On the other hand, he added how LBJ had to learn to be an ‘assassin’, given his role as a facilitator for the team during his early days.

He also highlighted that James evolved from being a facilitator to a scorer in his career, quite reminiscent of Magic Johnson’s trajectory as a player. The King’s ability to involve his teammates during plays made Ewing want to play with him as his teammate.

However, having played against Jordan since college and in the league, Ewing understood the difference that made Jordan a class apart from other players of any generation.

The 11-time NBA All-Star has played Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls four times in the playoffs and has lost all of them. This includes the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals, where the Bulls defeated the Knicks 4-2 on the way to their first three-peat.

It is admirable to see Ewing continue giving Jordan the flowers he deserves. The once fierce Conference rivals still banter on some subjects, having mutual respect.

Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan continue to banter about their fierce rivalry

Patrick Ewing only had a 1-5 record against the Chicago Bulls throughout his career. His only victory against the Bulls was in the 1994 Eastern Conference semi-finals when Jordan had retired to pursue a baseball career in the minor league. In 2020, the Knicks legend revealed how Jordan continues to banter and talk trash to Ewing for being unable to get the best of him.

In an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, he said,

“Jordan’s been talking trash from the first day that I met him, and he still continues to talk trash. Telling me that I have never beaten him when it counts…It still hasn’t stopped. Even today, if I called him right now, he’ll still be talking trash to me.”

Only players who have played through the peak of Michael Jordan’s era know the worth of considering him as the GOAT. However, some older players prefer not to like the comparison between the King and His Airness. They instead stick to the opinion that MJ had revolutionized basketball by being the greatest player in the league.