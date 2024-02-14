Does Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Headliner Usher Own an NBA Team? What is His Connection With the Cavaliers?

Usher has been all over the internet ever since he gave a cracking performance at the Super Bowl Halftime last weekend. The “Climax” hitmaker’s dance moves and yesteryear songs took fans down memory lane. His performance was so impactful that the hitmaker has recorded a whopping 550% surge on Spotify. Safe to say, the NFL world has struck a connection with Usher. On the other hand, Usher’s only tangible connection with sports is with the NBA.

Back in 2005, Usher possibly made the best investment of his life. The Pop sensation purchased a 1% stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers, then at a valuation of $375 million. Usher’s entry into the Cavaliers ownership also coincided with LeBron James’s meteoric rise for Cleveland. Fast forward to 19 years later, the Cavaliers today are valued at a whopping $3.2 billion.

Businessman Dan Gilbert majorly owns the Cavaliers. Just like Usher, Dan had purchased equity in the Cavaliers back in 2005. Gilbert, however, bought the majority stake. Now that the Cavaliers have grown nearly 8 times in the last twenty years, many expect Usher to have made much money.

However, that’s not the case. As the pop star owned only a percentage of equity, his $9 million investment has now tripled to $32 million. This is still a massive sum and adds a lot of money to the net worth of the singer.

Usher Has a Net Worth of $180 Million

Out of his $180 million net worth, Usher’s major money has come from his successful music career. The eight-time Grammy Award winner has earned more than $115 million in just tours with 75$ coming from the 2011 OMG Tour and $40 million from 34 shows at his residency. The singer also earned through Reality TV Shows. Usher was paid $7 million to be a judge on “The Voice”. He was a judge on the show for two seasons.

The Grammy Award winner has also made incredibly astute investments. Apart from the Cavaliers deal, Usher was an early investor in Jay Z-owned Tidal. Soon after, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey purchased the company for $297 million. It is estimated that with this deal, original Tidal partners like Usher could have received a minimum payout of $8.9 million. The Grammy Award winner over the years has also had fruitful partnerships with Samsung, Pepsi, and Mastercard while being the owner of RBMG Records.