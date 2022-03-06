Basketball

“Celtics are the only team in the East with a winning record against .500 and above teams”: How Jayson Tatum and company have been elite against the best of the best

“Celtics are the only team in the East with a winning record against .500 and above teams”: How Jayson Tatum and company have been elite against the best of the best
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Biggest win in Test cricket: List of India's largest Test wins
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Celtics are the only team in the East with a winning record against .500 and above teams”: How Jayson Tatum and company have been elite against the best of the best
“Celtics are the only team in the East with a winning record against .500 and above teams”: How Jayson Tatum and company have been elite against the best of the best

The Boston Celtics are the only team in the Eastern Conference to have a winning…