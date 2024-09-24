Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Wants to Win a Championship Every Single Year

The Celtics ended their 16-year title drought with an incredibly dominant run during the regular season and playoffs earlier this year. However, unlike their predecessors from 2008, who ended Boston’s 22-year wait for a championship but couldn’t defend their crown or win another in the subsequent, current head coach Joe Mazzulla isn’t only aiming for a repeat, but for a dynastic run.

During Media Day, he was asked about the Celtics’ aspirations for the upcoming season. He claimed that the team has only one goal each year and anything short of that is a failed campaign for the franchise. Mazzulla said,

“We want to win a championship every single year. That’s the goal, that’s the standard, that’s the expectation.”

— NBA (@NBA) September 24, 2024

Despite being the most successful franchise in NBA history, the franchise has failed to repeat as champions since 1969. They have won seven titles since, but couldn’t defend it even once.

Mazzulla and the Celtics aren’t only looking to rewrite the franchise’s history but to also buck the ongoing trend in the NBA. From 2000 to 2018, three franchises won back-to-back titles, with the Lakers doing it twice. However, no team has repeated as champion over the past six seasons. Boston is looking to put an end to that streak in 2025.