“There Was No Wheelchair for Me”: Cameron Brink Compares Tearing Her ACL to Viral Joe Mazzulla-Jayson Tatum Moment

Cameron Brink knows what it’s like to suffer a devastating injury in the middle of a game. While Jayson Tatum’s ankle injury happened in a more high-stakes environment, Brink still knew exactly what the six-time All-Star felt while lying on the ground during Game 2 of Boston’s first-round matchup with the Orlando Magic.

The LA Sparks star recalled that rather than have a trainer rush out to check on his best player, Joe Mazzulla simply shouted at Tatum to get up, knowing he wasn’t hurt enough to need help getting off the court. Brink shared how she did the same, managing to haul herself off the court without much contention despite suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

Brink explained why it’s important for players not to lie on the floor for too long if they can help it. Otherwise, it could affect the psyche of the rest of the team, which could be even more detrimental than the injury itself. In Brink’s eyes, if a player is able to walk under their own power, they should make an effort to get off the court by themselves.

“This is just me, but when I tore my s*** I got up and I walked off the floor. So, I’m like, if you’re fine, you get up,” the 23-year-old said adamantly. “Yeah. There was no wheelchair for me. They didn’t have a wheelchair… I didn’t yell, I didn’t yelp, I just sat there like, ‘Oh, that happened.'”

While Mazzulla’s approach to Tatum’s injury may have seemed harsh to the average fan, the third-year head coach cleared the air by opening up on the message he was trying to send his superstar forward. Already renowned for his unconventional coaching style, nothing should come as too much of a surprise form the 36-year-old.

Joe Mazzulla explained his reaction to Jayson Tatum’s injury

It may have appeared that Mazzulla was angry or irritated with Tatum, but that was far from the case. Mazzulla explained that he was trying to convey love to the 27-year-old by motivating him to exit the court on his own.

Mazzulla had a one-word explanation for yelling at Tatum to “get up” following what looked to be a serious ankle injury. “Love,” he responded Tuesday at Boston’s shootaround. Never one to overcomplicate his schemes, Mazzulla made it clear what message he was trying to convey.

Mazzulla’s interesting approach to connecting with his players has been a staple of his personality for years. He’s become known for embracing setbacks and overcoming them, sharing an interesting answer following Kristaps Porzingis’ injury, as well.

“I like watching him bleed on the court. I think it’s important. And then he comes back in and does his job,” Mazzulla said regarding his All-Star big man following Game 2. Mazzulla’s style is certainly out of the ordinary but considering he’s already an NBA champion with the possibility of another by year 3, there’s little reason for him to change.