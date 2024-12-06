Celtics Injury Report (Dec 06th): Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight Against the Bucks?

Dec 2, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) tries to stop Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) from driving to the basket during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

In their next game, the Boston Celtics will face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, who have been on a mission to overcome their early-season struggles. Despite a stronger roster, the Celtics will certainly need their franchise star, Jayson Tatum, in the lineup tonight.

Tatum leads the Celtics in usage rate (31.5%) and he missed his first game of the season this Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. The most recent injury report indicates that his involvement tonight will be a game-time decision as the 26-year-old is suffering from right patella tendinopathy.

Patellar tendinopathy, otherwise known as jumper’s knee, is not a severe injury and is pretty common in basketball players. When the patellar tendon, which connects the shin and the thigh, faces a heavy load, it can cause pain and stiffness in the knee.

Though the timeline for return varies on the severity of the condition, it’s unlikely that Tatum will miss both of Boston’s back-to-back games this weekend. After hosting the Bucks on Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies will be in town to take on the Celtics.

Along with Tatum, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis are also questionable. Though head coach Joe Mazzulla did say that JT’s recovery is going smoothly. “It’s just something that he continues to work through,” the 36-year-old shared.

In a comforting addition, Mazzulla also said that Tatum is unlikely to miss more than one game due to his knee.

However, even if he plays against Milwaukee tonight, the injury-laden Grizzlies could present another opportunity for JT to rest his legs. Boston’s depth should allow them to secure an easy win on Saturday, much like they did during Tatum’s absence against Detroit.

Jaylen Brown stepped up for the Celtics in that game, pouring in 28 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds to lead Boston to a comfortable 130-120 win. Furthermore, Porzingis has also recovered from a leg injury that sidelined him for the first month of the season.

He made his season debut late in November and contributed 26 points and 9 rebounds against the Pistons. With KP back in the lineup, Tatum could use the opportunity to recover from the Celtics’ grueling schedule.

They had 5 games in 7 days this past week. But even if JT decides to suit up for both of Boston’s weekend games, there will be some respite coming soon. After the Grizzlies visit them at TD Garden, the Celtics have a four-day break before they take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons again.

Knowing Tatum’s desire to play whenever he can, it’s unlikely that he will miss both the games this weekend. It would make sense for him to prioritize the stronger Milwaukee Bucks and help Boston extend their win-streak to three games tonight.