Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown’s Status for Tonight’s Matchup vs the Nuggets?

In their latest fixture, the Boston Celtics blew a 22-point lead and lost 104-105 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This loss broke an 11-game winning streak for the Boston Celtics, who are still the best team record-wise in the NBA. In the Cavs game, Jayson Tatum topped the scoring with 26 points, as Jaylen Brown had a strong showing, tallying 21 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds.

Advertisement

Brown has worked hard on his game in the offseason and has become a much more reliable ball-handler for the Celtics. However, he finds himself on the injury list for the second straight game. He did play against the Cavs despite a left knee contusion, but his current injury is a different one. As per the latest injury report, Jaylen Brown is “Questionable” for the game against the Denver Nuggets tonight at Ball Arena due to a Sacroiliac Strain.

Meanwhile, backup big man Neemias Queta has been ruled “Out” due to a right knee hyperextension. Apart from that, JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Jordan Walsh have G-League commitments.

Advertisement

Overall, Jaylen Brown has missed just five games during the season. Despite his absence, the Celtics won all those encounters, which speaks volumes about their depth. However, in the long run, they’d want Brown to be available at all times during the soon-to-arrive playoffs. At any rate, the Celtics’ chances look promising once again.

Who will stop the Celtics in the East?

The recent loss against the Cavs has raised some concerns. Celtics’ late-game finishing is once again in focus and despite boasting the league-best 48-13 record, the squad has found it difficult to execute late in the game. At the end of the day, it is a part of the long Regular Season.

Overall, no team is even close to their record and they look like the team to beat this season. They have a wealth of experience for the playoffs at this point, especially after adding a championship-level player like Jrue Holiday in the offseason. Bucks can pose some challenges in the East, but their defense can get run over by the depth of the Celts. Meanwhile, the Cavs appear to be the most challenging foe considering their ability to play tough on the defensive end.

Advertisement

In the teams ranked below third, perhaps the Knicks and the Heat appear most threatening. However, none of these teams seem to have the two-way depth of the Celts. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Celtics manage to breeze past these squads to make it to the Finals.