Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck Questions Steve Kerr’s Decision to Keep Jayson Tatum on the Bench for Team USA

Team USA has had an exceptional summer. Apart from the narrow win in an exhibition game against South Sudan and the comeback win over Serbia in the Olympic semifinal, they have enjoyed comfortable victories over all opponents. Despite their flawless run, head coach Steve Kerr has received flak for his rotations, especially for his treatment of Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics forward has played only 60 minutes in five games and was left on the bench in Team USA’s win over Serbia in the semifinal. Celtics fans have called out Kerr for Tatum’s lack of playing time and franchise owner Wyc Groesbeck has joined in questioning the veteran head coach. During his conversation on The Greg Hill Show, Groesbeck said,

“What’s going on? I mean, it’s a complete mystery and I think Jayson doesn’t deserve anything but praise, kudos and playing time.”

He labeled Kerr’s treatment of Tatum “mystifying.” ESPN’s Kayla Burton also slammed Team USA’s coaching staff. She claimed that the forward has put in more work practice than in actual games. She also fired a warning to the Warriors head coach, saying,

“The day and moment he comes back and is going against Steve Kerr and the Warriors, get your popcorn.”

The Olympic gold medal-winning coach was asked about Tatum not featuring against Serbia in the semifinal. He defended the decision and blamed Team USA’s exceptional squad depth for the Celtics forward’s exclusion. Kerr said,

““Like I’ve said many times during this tournament and the last six weeks, it’s just hard to play 11 people, even in an NBA game… It’s not about what Jayson is doing or not doing. It’s just about combinations and the way that group has played together, the way Kevin [Durant] has filled in since he came back from his injury. It’s just a math problem more than anything.”

It’s unclear whether Tatum will get any playing time in the gold medal game against France. However, Kerr’s admission suggests he’s willing to take the heat to stick with the rotation that he has used so far.