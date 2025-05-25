“Gotta Laugh to Stop From Crying”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Claim Jayson Tatum is More Upset Than Tyrese Haliburton Over Paris Snub

Despite both leading their teams deep into the playoffs and facing off in the conference finals, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton were without much of a role throughout the United States’ gold medal journey in Paris last year. That shock to the ego didn’t keep either from having magnificent seasons in 2024-25, though. In fact, Haliburton’s summer snub may have actually motivated him throughout the Pacers’ magical playoff run.

Haliburton has played off the small role he was forced into during the Olympics after being Indiana’s featured star all season. After he referred to his experience with the national team as an “ego check”, Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson applauded the star playmaker for not letting his underwhelming minutes affect his mindset.

Despite Hali’s jokes, the pair of football Hall of Famers know the 25-year-old was still feeling some frustration. But sometimes, humor is the best medicine and joking about your own misfortunes is the key to moving forward. In this case, Haliburton has been able to laugh his way to another Eastern Conference Finals appearance after most ruled out their chances of returning.

“[Haliburton’s] making light of a situation. Sometimes you gotta laugh to stop from crying,” Sharpe told Ochocinco on Nightcap. “And I appreciate that … If Hali’s feeling that way, I believe Jayson Tatum is doubly upset.” Ocho agreed, stating that “Haliburton has the chance to get the last laugh,” especially after Boston was sent home early after Tatum got injured.

Haliburton has certainly exceeded expectations even after Indiana’s surprising run to the ECF last season. This time around, the Pacers actually have a chance to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. After looking like nothing more than a run of the mill playoff squad for most of the regular season, Hali could be etching his name into Pacers history soon.

“So, I’m sure [Haliburton’s] having a ball right now. Where he is, where they are as a team collectively, and how he’s doing himself? Boy, if [the Pacers] make them d*mn Finals,” Ocho added.

While everything has gone right for the two-time All-Star and the Pacers, the exact opposite took place in Boston this postseason. After already looking dead in the water following two unexpected home losses to the Knicks, Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles, effectively ending the Celtics’ hopes at repeating.

Neither Haliburton nor Tatum were integral for last year’s Olympic win, but that shouldn’t be a referendum on their skill. The Pacers could soon be fighting for their franchise’s first championship while Boston has to figure out who stays and who goes in a cap-strapped offseason. That won’t change that both are phenomenal young players that will be around for a long time.

Still, with that in mind, it’s a bit easier to understand why Hali is able to play off his underwhelming Olympic experience more easily. With a long year of rehab approaching, Tatum doesn’t have nearly as much to smile about as Haliburton. Considering how both have performed since last season, though, both should be returning members of the United States’ 2028 squad.