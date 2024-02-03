“Cha Ching!”: Despite Raking In $234 Million, Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Excited About ‘$2000 Travis Scott x Mac Attack’

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Nike athlete, and the first to get a shoe line with the American conglomerate. He makes millions off his Nike deals yearly, but this doesn’t mean the Greek Freak doesn’t enjoy free merch. In a recent Instagram post, Giannis was seen visiting a Nike facility, where the Nike officials had something special waiting for the two-time League MVP. The people at Nike had custom-made clothes for three of Giannis’s kids (Liam, Maverick, and Eva).

After having a quick look at the kid’s apparel and thanking the people at Nike for the same, Giannis decided that it was now his turn to be spoilt. He was escorted around the room, as the officials showed No 34 their hand-picked selection for him.

As the officials were finishing up the tour, Giannis’ eyes fell on some Nike Travis Scott x Mac Attack. Giannis, who claims to not be a sneakerhead, sure does have a great eye for shoes, especially the ones that are appreciated.

The Mac Attack’s first retailed for $120 but was always going to be a limited stock run. With limited stock in the market, and people hoarding large amounts, the price of the Mac has skyrocketed. After the tour, Giannis picked up a pair of the Travis Scott X Mac Attacks, and he proceeded to enquire about its price. He said,

“Hey…What are these going for….2k[ $2000]…Cha Ching…..Shhh”

This reaction from Giannis sure is hilarious because he is among the richest athletes on the planet. He just signed a historic $234 million contract with the Bucks, just last year. But even after making top dollar, Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem to have strayed from his frugal beginnings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a sneaker freak

Antetokounmpo has completely immersed himself in American culture, whether ‘Oreos’ or ‘sneakers’. Giannis seems to greatly enjoy all these small pleasures of life, as growing up poor in Greece, he never had the opportunity to afford these basic ‘luxuries’.

But Giannis is surely making up for lost memories, especially when it comes to merchandise and sneakers. After his first MVP award, Giannis sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, where he was asked about his sneaker collection. Answering Nichols’s question, the Bucks captain revealed,

“Around 4000…I got a shoe closet. It’s a big room. There are probably around 300, 400. But I have a large storage unit that I have in my house. And I have a lot of shoes in Greece also.”

After the interview, it was estimated by sources that Giannis might be sitting on a $480,000 sneaker collection, just based on his claims in the interview with ESPN. After the interview, many fans and sneakerheads alike were curious to see Giannis’s collection but would have to wait over two years before anyone got any insight into the Greek Freaks’ prized collection.

Just last year Giannis and his brother Alex Antetokounmpo dropped a video, finally letting fans into the forward’s sneaker gold mine. During the tour, Giannis showcased several limited edition runs, a few of his exclusive shoes with Nike, and even some custom hand-painted shoes with his family members’ portraits on them. All in all, even though it wasn’t his entire collection, it’s safe to say that if basketball doesn’t work out, the Antetokounmpos always have a gold mine sitting in their basement.