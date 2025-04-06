Giannis Antetokounmpo Sings Drake’s Viral Song Nokia But With a Twist For His Wife

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been known as a jokester since his rise to superstardom, especially when he’s with his wife. In a recent clip, the two-time MVP was shown singing Drake’s latest song “Nokia”, but added a twist especially for his longtime partner.

Advertisement

While singing the opening of the song, Giannis conveniently replaced one of the four names he dropped with Mariah, the name of his wife. “Is it Stacy? Is it Keisha? Is it Tracy? Is it Mariah?” He didn’t exactly nail the lyrics, but the Bucks superstar was able to get a laugh out of his wife. Giannis looked at her as he said her name.

Giannis is no stranger to showing his wife affection, especially with humor. The 30-year-old has gone viral for his playful antics off the court more than just a few times throughout his career. This time, the nine-time All-Star was able to take advantage of a hit song to show love to his wife.

Antetokounmpo’s choice to use a Drake song is an interesting one, though. The pair have had a love-hate relationship dating back to the Bucks’ hotly contested playoff matchups against the Toronto Raptors. However, the pair of megastars did collaborate before for one of Drake’s recent albums.

Drake’s shoutout to Giannis led to more attention than expected

Drake mentioned Giannis during one of his songs on “Certified Lover Boy.” “Could at least keep it a Buck like Antetokounmpo,” he rapped on the song “7 AM on Bridle Path”. The reference caught the attention of Milwaukee fans, as the Toronto native had never been known to talk about anything Bucks before becoming the fanbase’s top enemy during the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Drake and Giannis took advantage of the hype, turning one phrase from one of his lesser-discussed songs into an addition to his clothing shop. The pair collaborated on a shirt with “I Need a Freak” printed across a Nike logo. The shirt also includes “Certified Lover Boy” in smaller print near the bottom.

Milwaukee fans likely still have a distaste for the music sensation to this day. But it makes it much more difficult to hate him when he’s working alongside your franchise’s centerpiece and all-time great. The teams haven’t faced in the playoff again since Toronto’s entertaining six-game victory over the Bucks in 2019, so it’s also possible tensions have died down in recent years.