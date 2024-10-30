Chandler Parsons Makes Bold Prediction About Bronny James’ Season: Won’t Play Another NBA Game

LeBron James 23 and Bronny James 9 ready to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 in Los Angeles. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAc68_ 20241022_zaf_c68_032 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

In the Lakers 2024-25 NBA season opener, Bronny James made his debut alongside his father LeBron James. The two became the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together. However, since the historic moment, Bronny has yet to sniff a minute of playing time on the court. NBA analyst Chandler Parsons believes that it may be a long time before Bronny tallies another minute in an NBA game.

The Lakers are scheduled to play the Cavaliers, a big moment for LeBron as he travels there with Bronny for the first time. To the former Mavericks forward, this is likely the last time the Lakers rookie steps foot on the NBA hardwood this season. While on the ‘Run it Back’ podcast, he said,

“[Bronny] has not earned these minutes. Maybe something happens. Barring injuries, he gets called up and gets some spot minutes here and there. He earns that… From this point forward, I can’t see another scenario where anything is given to him, it’s going to be earned.”

"Bronny has not earned these minutes…I can't see another scenario where anything is given to him, it's going to be earned." – @ChandlerParsons "He is good enough. Are we a little early in the process? Absolutely." – @TeamLou23



The Lakers seem to be keen on giving LeBron a fair share of ‘moments’ with his son. Going back to his hometown and facing the team that drafted him with his son sharing the court is undoubtedly one such moment.

Similarly to the Lakers’ debut against the Timberwolves, Bronny may receive minutes purely due to the sentimental value of the game. Although Parsons doesn’t oppose it, he believes the 20-year-old won’t receive another opportunity like this.

Following his zero points in three minutes of action in the season opener, Bronny has yet to suit up for the Lakers since. Head coach JJ Redick has formulated a rotation which he is comfortable with. This includes guards, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, and Max Christe who are all ahead of Bronny in the pecking order.

Parsons mentioned that it may require an unforeseen injury to provide Bronny with an opportunity to earn his way into the Lakers’ rotation.

Bronny expected to play in the G-League

Bronny won’t be just rotting away, perpetually stranded on the bench. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the 6ft 2″ guard will spend time with the Lakers’ G-League affiliate, South Bay Lakers, following the Lakers’ road trip. Los Angeles’ road trip ends on November 6, which will allow Bronny to be available for the start of the G-League season on November 8.

This isn’t a new development as the Lakers orchestrated a plan to develop Bronny into an elite two-way player. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Redick joined Zach Lowe’s ‘The Lowe Post’ podcast and shared the plan the team has for Bronny.

“I think Bronny is a young guy I’m very high on… as a basketball player. And I said this at his press conference. I said, he’s kind of like our first player that we get to mold and help develop. And so we’re going to look at the G-League as a tool in our player development system,” Redick said.

The first step of their plan is nearly underway. There is no certainty that Bronny will be called back up to the main roster at any point of the season. Regardless, the Lakers are ensuring that they take the necessary steps to develop Bronny into the player he can become.