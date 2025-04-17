2008 Florida Gators vs. 2014 Ohio State Buckeyes: Urban Meyer Weighs In on Which of His Championship Teams Was Better

Urban Meyer carved out a legendary college football coaching career, capturing three National Championships across two powerhouse programs — the Florida Gators and the Ohio State Buckeyes. But when it came to picking which of his championship teams was better — the 2008 Gators or the 2014 Buckeyes — the Hall of Fame coach gave a response that left plenty to unpack.

Meyer built winning programs at multiple schools during his college coaching career. Between his days at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State, he compiled a 187-32 record. He built his teams around an innovative offense called the spread, which has now become a staple in modern football. Furthermore, he coached players at UF and OSU who would go on to be NFL stalwarts.

That’s why, perhaps, it was tough for Meyer to settle on which of his National Championship teams was better. So, when he was blitzed with the question by Chandler Parsons on Run It Back, he hesitated. He even joked about pleading the fifth — but the host wouldn’t let him off the hook. Eventually, he revealed who he thought would be favored between the 2008 Gators and the 2014 Buckeyes.

“I’d have to say the Gators would probably be favored by 1.5,” Meyer answered. “What would happen? I plead the fifth, man (I can’t say it).”

Pleading the fifth is probably something Urban has gotten good at over the years. Jokes aside, though, his response sparked a debate in the comment section — not just among the general public, but even a few NFL veterans chimed in with their takes as well.

“Gators team was more popular, but that Ohio st team was better,” Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans commented.

“Coach, you know we never lost as underdogs at OSU in the 4 years I played for you, so that’s a W,” former NFL linebacker Joshua Perry penned.

Perry played for Meyer at Ohio State in 2014 and led the defense in tackles. If anyone should know what that team was capable of, it’s him. He almost sounded offended that Meyer didn’t believe his old squad would be favored.

Yet, it’s a great debate that Parsons brought up. Both of those teams that Meyer coached in ‘08 and ‘14 weren’t just good; they were dominant. The Gators went 13-1, winning the BCS Title, while the Buckeyes went 14-1 and won the first-ever college football playoff championship. Additionally, each won their championship games by 10 points or more.

If you want to say who was better based on NFL talent on each roster, then Ohio State would have the edge. That 2014 team produced 32 NFL players after it was all said and done. While Florida produced 25 from the 2008 team. The Buckeyes also scored 60 more points than the Gators, however, they had an extra game to do it. Meanwhile, Florida held opponents to 180 points that season while Ohio State gave up 330.

So, it seems like Meyer is going off the classic slogan of “defense wins championships.” But that Gators team played in a different era that was more physical and less penalized than it is today. They would have to adjust. That’s why it’s hard not to take the Buckeyes to win in a hypothetical scenario.

It’s not that they produced more NFL talent; it’s the type of talent. Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas, Taylor Decker, and Joey Bosa were all on that 2014 team. All have turned into Pro Bowl-level talents. So, we will disagree with Meyer here despite his firsthand knowledge and take OSU to win this one.