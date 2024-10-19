Chandler Parsons Ponders Whether the Lakers Would Trade Bronny James for Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has been waiting to part ways with the Chicago Bulls for some time now. The Los Angeles Lakers have been the biggest team rumored to make a push for LaVine and they now have several assets to facilitate the trade. However, Chandler Parsons interestingly posed a hypothetical situation to his co-hosts on the ‘Run It Back’ show that involved the possibility of the Bulls demanding Bronny James in exchange for LaVine.

“What if the Bulls wanted Bronny James in the trade? Do the Lakers do it?” Parsons asked.

His colleagues Michelle Beadles and Lou Williams burst out in laughter immediately, appreciating the absurdity of the proposed situation. However, they soon concluded that the 20-year-old would be the third “untouchable” player on the Lakers roster after LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Parsons and Beadle then went on to discuss how the only players in the league who are more unlikely to be traded in the league are Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James.

The Lakers drafted Bronny with the sole intention to allow LeBron the chance to share the NBA court with his son. LBJ has also publicly claimed that he would play for any team that his eldest son was part of. Hence, losing Bronny would ultimately result in driving away the four-time NBA Champion as well.

Acquiring LaVine should still be a goal that the LA side should pursue. As Parsons mentioned, the high-flying guard is still a capable player, bouncing back well from his surgery.

“He can still shoot, he’s still athletic… So I think he would basketball-wise fit with the Lakers,” Parsons added.

It is improbable that Rob Pelinka involves Bronny in any deal. However, Parsons and Williams believe that either of the three – D’Angelo Russell, Dalton Knecht, and Austin Reaves – could be shipped to Chicago in exchange for LaVine.

“I think they need shooting. I think when you got a guy like get wings like Dalton Knecht, now you got Austin Reaves, you got D’Lo, I think there’s assets that would entice the Chicago Bulls,” Parsons said.

Currently, the Lakers don’t have any real shot at winning the 2025 championship. But the addition of LaVine to the James-Davis duo will propel the team’s chances, making them one of the deadliest teams in the West.