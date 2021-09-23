Basketball

“Change the GM. Let Phil Jackson be general manager and coach”: Michael Jordan publicly dismissed Jerry Krause as the Bulls GM during the 1997-98 season

"Change the GM. Let Phil Jackson be general manager and coach": Michael Jordan publicly dismissed Jerry Krause as the Bulls GM during the 1997-98 season
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
AU-W vs IN-W Fantasy Prediction : Australia Women vs India Women Best Fantasy Team for 2nd ODI Game
Next Article
'Gerald Wilkins, what are you doing?": When Dominique Wilkins chastized his brother after he trash talked Michael Jordan ahead of Bulls vs Cavs in 1993
Latest Posts