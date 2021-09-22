Basketball

“Michael Jordan was the greatest sports figure for me, but Kobe Bryant became second”: Brandon Roy reminisces about the impact of the Lakers legend on basketball on Michael Porter Jr’s Curious Mike Podcast

"Michael Jordan was the greatest sports figure for me, but Kobe Bryant became second": Brandon Roy reminisces about the impact of the Lakers legend on basketball on Michael Porter Jr's Curious Mike Podcast
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan got prank-called about his mother as he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record”: How a hoax about the Bulls legend’s mother being ill led to a second half collapse against Timberwolves
Next Article
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya: Trent Boult provides massive injury update about Rohit and Hardik ahead of KKR clash
Latest Posts