“Changes the Landscape in the East”: Magic Johnson Applauds Knicks’ Leon Rose for Mikal Bridges Trade

News recently broke of Nets Star, Mikal Bridges being sent over the East River, in a trade that saw the 27-year being acquired by the New York Knicks. Former rival of the franchise Magic Johnson was recently seen applauding the trade maneuver, even sending out a congratulations post for Knicks’ president, Leon Rose on X.

Taking to the social media platform, Johnson first marveled at the Knicks’ move, before announcing that the Knicks would now challenge the Boston Celtics in the East. He said,

“Mikal Bridges traded to the Knicks. Wow, hats off to Leon Rose and William Wesley aka World Wide Wes! This trade changes the landscape in the Eastern Conference. Now, the Knicks will challenge the Celtics for first place in the East while putting pressure on the Sixers and Bucks to improve!”

Mikal Bridges traded to the Knicks. Wow, hats off to Leon Rose and William Wesley aka World Wide Wes! This trade changes the landscape in the Eastern Conference. Now, the Knicks will challenge the Celtics for first place in the East while putting pressure on the Sixers and Bucks… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 26, 2024

Bridges will now join a 50+ win team for the second time in his career, with the first taking place during his stint with the Suns. The former Villanova star will also be joined by fellow Wildcats Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart at the Big Apple, in what is expected to be the biggest turnaround in Knicks history.

The quartet of Villanova alumni should pose major problems for the other powerhouses in the East. After all, adding Bridges to the mix, gives the Knicks some much-needed size at the guard position, alongside strengthening the overall defense of the side.

But the trade didn’t come cheap for the Knicks, as they will be sending Brooklyn a package that includes Bojan Bogdanović, four unprotected first-round picks, a 2025 protected first-rounder [that belongs to the Milwaukee Bucks], a 2028 first-round pick swap, and a 2026 second-round pick, media sources confirmed to ‘The Athletic’.

The Nets have traded Mikal Bridges to the Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/whfKZ66tmZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2024

Moving forward, if other teams in the East want to remain competitive, they will have to make moves quickly. The 76ers and the Miami Heat are the two teams with the most to lose as another failed season could see their franchise players [Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler] force their way out of the team. Suffice it to say, with the Knicks pulling off this trade, the clock is ticking in the Eastern Conference.