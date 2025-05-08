Paul Pierce ‘Forced’ To Endure 15 Mile Punishment Following Jayson Tatum And Celtics’ Game 2 Debacle

In a shocking turn of events, the New York Knicks are up 2-0 in their series against the defending champion Boston Celtics. For the second straight game, the Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit and won on the road. The Boston collapse isn’t just a heartbreaker for its fans, it means that Paul Pierce now has to endure a punishment.

How did New York do it? Simple. Poor shooting from the Celtics, who once again shot horribly from behind the arc, plus some magic from Jalen Brunson and Mr. 4th quarter himself, Mikal Bridges. He finished with 14 points and had a walk-off steal for the second time in three days. That’s bad news for Pierce.

The famed Celtics legend made a bold prediction on Full Court Pass earlier today. “If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I’m walking here tomorrow, 15 miles,” he shouted. “In my robe, no shoes on, barefoot… Put the house on this game!” It seemed like a safe bet, but one that he probably shouldn’t have made.

Will Pierce keep his word? Probably not, but he is now having some fun with the bet on social media. The 2008 champion took to X and posted that the walk would take him 8 hours and 2 minutes. To further cement his point that he was mad about the prediction, he added two vomiting emojis.

As funny as Pierce’s current predicament is, it’s not at all funny to the Celtics. The two losses at home put them in a difficult situation. They now have to win 4 out of the remaining 5 games, and at least 2 games in New York.

It is entirely possible that they could pull it off due to their talent. But they’ve certainly stacked the deck against themselves.

As for Pierce, he’s been wrong many times before

Paul Pierce may be The Truth, but he has been known to tell lies. Well, not lies exactly. It’s just his record for predictions that have been wildly off in the past. His most recent L, other than his Celtics pick, was assuming that Anthony Edwards would be respectful to LeBron James in the Timberwolves/Lakers series.

That didn’t sit too well with Ant. “Stephen A. had all writers, they get a vote. They had Lakers in 6, Lakers in 7, Lakers in 5. You know what really turned me up? Paul Pierce,” said the 23-year-old superstar.

Pierce has since issued an apology to the Ant-Man. “My bad, bro,” he said. “I knew you was a dog, I didn’t know you was a dog dog. I didn’t think you were going to go at Bron like that. I thought you was going to be having a little bit more respect and it was going to be cool because y’all was in the Olympics and everything. But I see you. You from the old school.”

It takes a big man to admit when he is wrong. You know what a bigger man would do? Walk the 8 hours for picking against the Knicks.