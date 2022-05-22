Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods were golfing buddies in the 90s. But did the NBA stars have an influence over his marriage?

“Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan had an influence over Tiger Woods’ marriage!”: When the Phoenix Suns legend gave an honest answer about their involvement in the golfer’s life

It is no secret that Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley love golf. They have been seen around golf courses since the 90s and naturally being stars, they attract attention.

Both of them have high-profile friends, one of them is golf legend, Tiger Woods. They are said to be very close friends back in the day. Now, how far-fetched are those claims? We don’t know.

But they were good friends seen on golf courses together and having a laugh. MJ and Barkley were very close friends and Tiger liked to hang out with NBA players.

Also read: “Michael Jordan once scammed $4100 from the Chicago Bulls security guards!”: When His Airness used loopholes and his Jumpman logo to win bets

The Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan corrupted Tiger Woods in Las Vegas plot is a good one. #TigerHBO — Mike Rogge 🎿 (@skiingrogge) January 18, 2021

Were Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley involved in Tiger Woods’ infidelity?

Tiger Woods is one of the most legendary golfers of all time. His career is nothing short of immaculate. However, he is perhaps more famous for his notorious failed marriage than his golf career.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were rumored to have been a bad influence in his marriage. Charles, of course, vehemently denied these claims.

Charles Barkley’s Brutally Honest Claim on Him and Michael Jordan Ruining Tiger Woods’ Marriage https://t.co/l9MnCKtRHk — Latest Sports Online (@SocialFitNet) May 22, 2022

In fact, he came out publically and gave an honest answer. Barkley said “That never bothered me because I had no idea what was going on in his private life. What was funny was people close to him called me and asked me if I knew if that stuff was going on.”

He added “I said, ‘Wait a minute, I see the guy three times a year. You see the guy 100 times a year. If y’all didn’t know what was going on, I didn’t know what was going on.’”

While the fires of this friendship are long dead, we see that the smoke continues to rise from its embers.

Also read: “Shaq, some people actually went to jail!”: Charles Barkley joked about the Tim Donaghy scandal and compares it to the Warriors-Mavericks 1st half