“Michael Jordan once scammed $4100 from the Chicago Bulls security guards!”: When His Airness used loopholes and his Jumpman logo to win bets  

Michael Jordan loved putting his money on the line. So much that he used to find loopholes in the arena jumbotron to scam security guards!

Michael Jordan was and is a betting man. He loves putting down the chips and letting his money ride. The folklore and legend around his gambling are known to everyone in the NBA community.

His name is eponymous with the NBA and will remain so for decades to come. Jordan was so focused on winning that he would often look for loopholes in systems.

One time, he used the jumbotron in the United Center to swindle security guards. Yes, MJ used the cartoon races that showed up on the jumbotron to place bets against the security guards.

He used to get tipped off by the arena’s video crew and win. This way he managed to win a staggering $4100 off the guards. The poor guards never stood a chance.

Michael Jordan threw $100 bills on baggage belts and bet against teammates!

The cunning of MJ is ridiculous sometimes. He used to throw $100 bills on the conveyor belt and bet that his luggage would arrive before his teammates.

And as usual, they would. This time he did not bribe any luggage handler rather, he would simply rely on his brand. As there were no team bags in the 90s, players would have their own bags.

MJ’s bags had the giant Jumpman logo on it and he knew the handlers would pick out his bag first. Clever.

Listened to this earlier this year. Great anecdote about Jordan staying on a plane to bribe the crew so he could win hundreds off teammates who had bet whose luggage would hit claim conveyor first. Obviously, Michael’s did. pic.twitter.com/NeSOIXRpgh — South Side Skeptic (@DocileIrish) April 19, 2020

