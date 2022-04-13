“Charles Barkley and Shaq laughed their a**es off”: TNT crew hilariously mock Timberwolves for over the top celebration post play in win

Shaq, Charles Barkley, and the TNT crew are in splits as the Minnesota Timberwolves overdo their celebrations after making the Playoffs.

The play-in tournament has kicked off the postseason and it has started in a hilarious fashion. Minnesota Timberwolves just beat the Los Angeles Clippers to make the playoffs.

They now face the second seed Memphis Grizzlies but that is not the talking point today. The Wolves broke out celebrations led by a Patrick Beverley and the reactions were hilarious.

In the post-game celebration, Pat Bev looked visibly emotional. He started the celebrations off by going to the stands and throwing his jersey in the crowd, yelling, and screaming.

The outpour of emotions is totally understandable. They just made the playoffs by beating a Paul George-led team, which also has one of the best offenses in the league.

Shaq, Charles Barkley, and the TNT crew cannot stop clowning the clippers

The Inside the NBA crew was at it, they were quick to point out that the team was going overboard with the celebrations after just winning a play-in game.

Charles Barkley even said, “we need one shining moment right now!”. As they saw the ecstatic Wolves team hug and cheer up their win.

Barkley added, “I wanna Thank you guys for another great year” alluding to the fact that the Wolves were acting as if they had just won the NBA championship.

Ernie also remarked “That was the quickest playoffs we’ve ever had” as the crew continued to playfully assess the Wolves’ post-win antics.

Although on the flip side, personalities such as Skip Bayless were quick to point out the heart that Beverley came with. He showed a fire to win and while he may be outlandish, it works.

His opponents are often rattled and he was solid defensively today. He grabbed eleven rebounds and had one steal and one block to edge the Wolves past the Clippers.

