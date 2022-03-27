“Patrick Beverley’s daughter talks trash just like him!”: Timberwolves guard releases hilarious text exchange between himself and his eldest daughter

Patrick Beverley hilariously shares text messages between him and his daughter regarding her basketball game

The NBA is a league full of dogs. And Patrick Beverley is certainly about as big as they come.

Even after being traded from the LA Clippers to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the man has not even come close to falling out of the media’s eye. In fact, given how he has changed the attitude of the Timberwolves, perhaps the man is far more popular than he has ever been before. And of course, all of this is due to that dog in him, that we mentioned prior.

Pat Bev got KAT acting different recently 😭

pic.twitter.com/AronpoFwNS — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 24, 2022

Well apparently, the apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree. Recently, the Timberwolves guard released a few text messages sent between himself, and his oldest daughter, Adlaia Beverley. And let’s just say, the exchange will do more than just make you chuckle.

Adlaia Beverley admits that she indulged in behavior similar to Patrick Beverley during one of her recent basketball games

As far as passing things on to the next generation go, an unrivaled passion for the game, and the instinct to stand up for yourself when required, aren’t exactly too bad, are they?

Well, if that does stand to be true, Patrick Beverley has clearly done a very good job in raising his daughter.

Why do we say that? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

Dude I love Pat Bev 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5ZHET9qXuN — 🐺 NEW ERA (43-32) (@WolvesGotNext) March 27, 2022

Frankly, if what Adlaia says here is completely true, that technical foul was well worth it.

And when it comes to the points, we’d agree with Pat Bev here, and ask her not too worry too much. At the end of the day, she should be proud that she stood up for herself, and gave some talk of her own back to the guilty party.

