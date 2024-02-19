Charles Barkley’s Brothers: Who Are John Glenn and Darryl Barkley?

Former Auburn basketball player Charles Barkley acknowledges the crowd as Auburn Tigers take on USC Trojans at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest basketball players to ever set foot on the hardwood. Even though Barkley could never get his hands on the coveted NBA Championship, the 1993 MVP is often regarded as one of the best forwards in NBA history. While millions of fans know about Sir Charles’ on-court and off-court exploits, not many know a lot about his family.

Charles Barkley was born on 20th February 1963 in Leeds, Alabama to Charcey Glenn and Frank Barkley. The couple had another son, Barkley’s brother, Darryl Barkley. Their parents divorced soon and the two brothers had a difficult childhood growing up. Barkley has often described how he and his family had to lead a very difficult life, growing up in the absence of his father.

John Glenn is the NBA Hall-of-Famer’s half-brother, who was born to Charcey and Charles’ stepfather (who died when Charles was 11). According to reports, John is married to his wife Sophia and shares four daughters with her.

Charles’ mother and stepfather also had another son, Rennie Barkley. But Rennie tragically passed away as an infant.

What do we know about Darryl Barkley, Charles Barkley’s brother?

Similar to Charles Barkley, Darryl Barkley was also born in Leeds, Alabama. While Charles decided to dedicate his life to becoming a professional basketball player, Darryl indulged in different kinds of substances. Due to his addiction with alcohol and drugs throughout his life, Darryl had developed a serious heart condition. In 2003, he received a donor’s heart, and the transplant procedure took place in Birmingham, Alabama.

Charles revealed how elated he was upon hearing the news of his brother getting a new heart. “I got the phone call that my brother was getting a heart. I don’t consider myself a religious person, but I do consider myself a spiritual person,” Barkley said.

The heart transplant gave Darryl an extra six years to live before passing in 2009 at the age of 42. However, he spent these six years productively. During this time, he founded a charity called “Heart Change” to help people who are in the same situation as he was previously.

Charles Barkley is an animated character but he rarely opens up about his family. However, back in 2015, as NFL player Josh Gordon’s substance abuse issues came to the forefront, the Phoenix Suns legend felt the need to speak about the matter. On live television, Chuck explained how his younger brother – Darryl – passed away due to the same reason.

“My brother is dead. He died in his early 40s, so I take all drug stuff seriously. And Josh Gordon is going to die if he keeps going on this road he’s going. And like I said, I love my brother, I miss my brother, but when you get involved with alcohol and drugs and you can’t control it… It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” Barkley said.

Right from his biological father abandoning him as a kid to his younger brother passing away as an infant, Charles Barkley had to go through a lot of adversities in his early life. Seems like his tough childhood motivated Barkley to perform exceedingly well on the basketball court.