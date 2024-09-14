Charles Barkley Complains About Suffering During ‘Grandparents Day’ in Phoenix Due to Extreme Heat

Charles Barkley spent five years in Phoenix as the superstar for the Suns from 1992 to 1996. While he cherishes his time in the Arizona city, the former Suns forward has always complained about its weather. The city’s dry weather can indeed be harsh. Temperatures can shoot up to 110°F in September.

On September 8, Barkley once again got the taste of the relentlessly hot Phoenix weather. During an appearance on Roc and Manuch with Jimmy B podcast, the 61-year-old revealed how he had to be in the city for Grandparents Day. But he really wanted to avoid the event because of the heat.

Barkley even joked that he felt like his body was melting after he deboarded the flight in Phoenix. Barkley said,

“I’m in Philly all summer, I flew out here [Phoenix] yesterday just for Grandparents Day. When I got off that damn plane today, I almost melted.”

“Hey and I got to talk to school cuz Grandparents Day outside today, outside! I was like,’Damn, this is true love!’” the Chuckster added.

His grandkids’ school didn’t organize the event indoors, but instead opted for an outdoor ceremony. Barkley had spent all summer in the much more pleasant weather in Philadelphia, where the highest temperature rarely goes past 85°F in September.

Therefore, it isn’t surprising that Barkley was “melting” on Grandparents Day. As per Accu Weather, the highest temperature for the day was a mind-numbing 109.4°F.

But Sir Charles had to endure the heat for the sake of his two grandchildren. The joy of being with them far transcends any other happiness.

Barkley is enjoying his journey as a grandpa

Barkley only has one daughter, Christina Barkley, born to his wife Maureen Blumhardt in 1989. His only child has given birth to two beautiful children. In January 2021, Charles Barkley welcomed his first grandchild to the world.

During an interview with Golf Channel in 2022, he showered love on his grandson Henry, stating, “It’s the greatest thing that has ever happened in my life.”

After his grandson turned 18 months, he welcomed a granddaughter who is named “Charlie Eliza” in 2023. The name “Charlie” is derived from Barkley’ first name “Charles”.

The NBA legend is fondly known as ‘Big Pops’ in her daughter’s home and loves playing with his grandchildren. In 2023, he told WMTV, “When I hold those babies and they look up at me, there’s no better feeling in the world.“