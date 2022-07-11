“Being grandpa Charles Barkley is the greatest thing ever!”: $1 million worth Christiana Barkley’s father is ecstatic with the birth of his grandson, Henry

Charles Barkley recently became a grandfather and he is overjoyed. Sir Charles spoke about his grandson in a recent interview.

One of the greatest players in NBA history is none other than Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley. The 59-year-old was drafted back in 1984 by the Philadelphia 76ers and had a stellar career.

He was a dominant big man, who would annihilate opposing defenses during his 16 seasons in the NBA.

In that time, Barkley would earn a number of interesting nicknames. Sir Charles, The Round Mound of Rebound, The Incredible Bulk, and Chuckster are just four of 15 listed names.

However, there is no doubt that Charles will be most happy with his latest monicker. Seeing as he takes up the role of ‘grandpa’ to baby Henry.

Charles Barkley loves being a grandfather, describing it as the greatest thing that has ever happened to him

However, according to Chuck, the greatest moment of his life took place earlier this year. A moment even greater than his gold medal victory with the infamous ‘Dream Team’ in 1992.

His only child Christina, gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Henry. Sir Charles recently described the birth of his grandson as the greatest thing ever during an interview at the 2022 American Century Championships.

The Round Mound of Rebound is certainly sliding into his role as a grandfather really well. He definitely loves this new role, as he explained just how much he loves spending time with him. It’s a responsibility that definitely suits the former MVP.

