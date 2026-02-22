Charles Barkley Disagrees With Shaquille O’Neal Trying to Make “Nice Guy” Karl-Anthony Towns a Killer on the Court

The New York Knicks, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games, have quietly turned it up a notch to propel themselves as a true contender. Karl-Anthony Towns has been playing more like his usual self, and that is one of the main reasons for this surge, which has seen the Knicks take the third seed from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.

Towns was exceptional in the Knicks’ most recent comeback victory against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The dynamic big man finished with 25 points and 7 rebounds on an efficient 66.7% shooting from the field.

His performance was so great that ESPN chose him for the special post-game interview on Inside the NBA. But then, Shaquille O’Neal was not entirely convinced about Towns. And the conversation didn’t go the way anyone anticipated once O’Neal began to speak.

“If you guys win the chip, of course, they’ll talk about [Jalen] Brunson, but it’s you and your play,” O’Neal proclaimed. “You have to be dominant.”

It seemed as if O’Neal was trying to light a fire within Towns to be more assertive on the court. However, KAT was in no mood for criticism, constructive or not, and didn’t back down. “They can talk about anybody as long as we get a ring, that’s the most important thing,” he responded.

The two continued to go back and forth until the interview reached an incredibly awkward situation, leading to Towns’ departure. Subsequently, the rest of the crew discussed O’Neal’s actions and whether it was right. Although Charles Barkley understood where Shaq was coming from, he highlighted his reasons for disagreeing with the four-time NBA champion on Towns.

“I’m not saying you’re wrong, but we all don’t have the same mental makeup. KAT is a very good player. He’s just a nice guy. He ain’t no killer. We can’t make him a killer,” Barkley said.

Shaq on the interaction he had with KAT: Shaq: Im not saying be mean, its about mentality. When I tell you to do this and that don’t respond by saying ‘oh im trynna look out for everybody else’ YOU GOTTA BE GREAT Charles: Im not saying your wrong, but we all don’t have the same… https://t.co/Lg0zh6YnSY pic.twitter.com/kVRDMgGkJE — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 22, 2026



It’s important to note that a ‘killer’ and a good basketball player are two different things. When O’Neal and Barkley say ‘killer,’ they are referring to a player’s ability to be cold-blooded in the moments that matter most. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are all ‘killers’. Towns, on the other hand, may not have that decisive aspect in his game.

Well, it is completely fine if Towns doesn’t. After all, Brunson has shown that he is more than capable of being that type of player for the Knicks.

New York still has a long journey until the postseason, and perhaps Towns would prove O’Neal wrong eventually. The ball is now in KAT’s hands. Will he let Shaq’s words impact him, or will he continue to play his game?