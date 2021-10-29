“Kenny Smith is best known for knowing Charles Barkley”: Jeff Ross savagely roasted the Inside the NBA crew at the 2020 Chicago All-Star weekend

Jeff Ross is Michael Jordan when it comes to roasting people, and Kenny Smith got some of his best work at the Chicago All-Star weekend last year.

One of the good things about the Inside the NBA crew, and Kenny Smith in particular, that elevates the show to a whole other untouchable level of sportscasting, is their ability to take jokes onto themselves.

This allows the producers to work with them on a much freer basis. Chuck and Ernie Johnson are eloquent personalities who would shine on most stages. But the work that Kenny Smith and Shaq do to make the show a success often gets underrated.

Kenny Smith has been called a water-boy on numerous occasions by Charles Barkley himself in the past. But perhaps the best roast he’s ever been on the end of was delivered by Jeff Ross.

Jeff Ross roasted Kenny Smith and the Inside crew on All-Star Weekend 2020

The NBA All-Star weekend is a time of festivity regarding all things basketball. The world’s most recognizable artists, comedians and sportspersons turn up for this grand extravaganza of hoops.

This is also a stage where comedians, actors and other artists who love sports get to display their lighter side. Kevin Hart famously roasted Kyrie Irving and everyone else on the All-Star Weekend rosters at 2018.

This formula worked so well that TNT decided they’d go all out, opening up their awesome foursome to the unfettered brilliance that a Jeff Ross roast tends to display.

And the comedian didn’t disappoint, succinctly delivering some memorable lines roasting the Inside Crew. Kenny Smith would perhaps have the most grounds to feel affronted by his words, if at all.

“Give it up for our 4 guests of honor, the 4 hosts of Inside the NBA. Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, the other black guy, and the guy who’s dressed for an impeachment.”

“In case you don’t know these guys, Shaq is best known for missing free throws, Charles Barkley is best known for missing court dates, Kenny Smith is best known for knowing Charles Barkley. And Ernie Johnson is best known as the assistant coach of the Hogwarts Quidditch Team!”

