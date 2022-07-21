Michael Jordan was sued for spending $10 million on his wedding but not paying his ‘other’ child

Michael Jordan has had a complicated life outside the basketball court, divorcing his first wife, and repeatedly being sued for not paying child support.

Jordan’s legacy speaks for itself as his 6-0 Finals record remains to be the golden standard everyone compares anyone to.

However, we never hear much about Jordan’s personal life, namely his love life. Jordan is currently married to Yvette Prieto (since 2013), but before her, he was married to Juanita Vanoy for 17 years (1989-2006) after their relationship went mysteriously sour.

Jordan’s love life and his reputation for being a player has led him to some dangerous corners before. He was sued multiple times for a reason you’d never guess.

Michael Jordan was sued for an illegitimate child

In 2013, Jordan received quite the shock when a 32-year-old woman from Georgia sued him for not paying child support for a child he supposedly fathered.

The woman made the claim public on Facebook and was appalled that Jordan had $10 million to spend on his wedding with Yvette, but he couldn’t pay her the money she was owed.

The woman claimed the child was conceived in 2010 after having an affair with the Bulls legend. Jordan’s lawyers didn’t take lightly to claim, countering it immediately.

The case was very similar to a previous case filed against Jordan just months ago in the same year. The case was filed in Georgia and claimed that Jordan wasn’t paying another woman child support.

However, after a paternity test confirming the child wasn’t Jordan’s, the case was thrown out. The woman was even fined for taking such a case to court as a publicity stunt.

The woman in question for this second case was Laquetta Theus who gave birth to Juyana Rachelle Henderson. In her words, ‘Michael Jordan, when are you going to support your 2-year-old daughter? You drop 10 million on your nice wedding … that was nice but don’t you think it time that you support your daughter?’

