Charles Barkley Hilariously Tackles Question About San Antonio During a Rapid-Fire

Since joining the TNT studios as an analyst in the early 2000s, Charles Barkley has had numerous iconic moments. One of the many running jokes in his career as a pundit is the beef that he has had with the City of San Antonio.

In his latest social media appearance, Barkley avoided further controversy by smartly navigating his way around a question related to the Texan city.

Barkley found himself part of a quick Q&A when he was on the golf course. During this rapid-fire segment, Chuck had to say the first thing that came to his mind upon hearing about the city. Initially, the Philadelphia 76ers’ legend answered “football” to each of the first three locations–Baton Rouge, Tuscaloosa, and Auburn.

The interviewer named a “bonus” city with the hopes of getting a better response. Hence, he asked Barkley to say the first thing that came to his mind about San Antonio. The Hall of Famer instantly chuckled.

Avoiding any further feud with the city, Barkley played it safe and said, “Great city.” However, one can easily make out that he was being sarcastic.

Sir Charles began his unexpected beef with the people of San Antonio in the mid-2010s. During an episode of NBA on TNT, Barkley offended the women of the city, passing nasty comments regarding their appearance.

“There’s some big ‘ol women down there,” said Barkley. “That’s a gold mine for Weight Watchers. Victoria is definitely a secret.. they can’t wear no Victoria’s Secret down there.”

This would become a topic he would constantly joke about for years to come. In 2023, Barkley revisited the topic and said, “I see why these women big in San Antonio, these things (Churros) are good.”

Purple churros and San Antonio jokes are on the menu tonight. Chuck: "I see why these women big in San Antonio, these things are good" pic.twitter.com/4P7M6NLRMK — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 21, 2023

Barkley’s inappropriate remarks did get him in trouble. The producers of the show refrained from talking about San Antonio.

“If you crack a joke the wrong way, they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, you crossed the line.’ I mean, they won’t even let me talk about San Antonio anymore when I’m always talking about their big ole women down in San Antonio. They’re like, ‘Charles, we got one lady [who] wrote an article,’” Barkley said.

Even with TNT not broadcasting NBA games anymore, The Chuckster will find a way to keep this joke alive by any means.