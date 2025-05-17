Inspired By Ryan Reynolds’ $600 Million Aviation Gin Achievement, Charles Barkley Lays Out His Plans For Redmont Vodka

Charles Barkley, who first made a name for himself as a Hall of Fame-level basketball star, is today best known for his larger-than-life personality on TNT’s Inside the NBA. But beneath the jokes and hot takes—which often force him to eat his words—lies a sharp business mind that often goes unnoticed. Barkley has made a fortune from basketball and broadcasting, but continues to stack wins off the court, particularly through his growing interests in the liquor industry.

In 2019, the former Suns star invested in Redmont Vodka, a Birmingham-based brand originally founded in 2015. It wasn’t meant to be just a side hustle either—he was laying the groundwork for something much bigger.

Barkley, who has long professed his love for a good drink, saw real potential in Redmont and wanted to build something of his own—not just be a face. Determined to take the brand to the next level and truly represent it, he showed up hungover on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast as a sign of dedication.

As he flaunted his vodka and gin products on the podcast, Barkley started getting compared to Ryan Reynolds, the Hollywood superstar who made a bank from his brand, Aviation Gin.

Chuck said, “He sold his for $600 million. I’d like to do that, just for the record.”

The Deadpool star sold Aviation Gin to European beverage giant Diageo for a staggering $610 million. If it’s about taking inspiration, Barkley has picked the right role model. And just like Reynolds, if he continues to build his brand, the “Round Mound of Rebound” could very well become one of the richest NBA athletes, past and present combined.

So far, the 62-year-old has done a great job promoting his label.

In December 2023, Barkley announced a new partnership between his Redmont Vodka brand and the Atlanta Hawks, along with State Farm Arena, to feature multiple branded bar locations throughout the venue. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to combine my passion for the game, having fun, and two of my favorite Southern cities,” he said about the new partnership.

As for the partnership, Barkley once explained his motivation behind the decision. A proud Alabama native, he revealed on The Next Round that he had been searching for a solid investment opportunity in his home state for nearly 30 years. “I just want to own a company in Alabama,” he said.

Birmingham, where Redmont Vodka originated, is near Leeds, the Alabama suburb where Chuck grew up. So when the opportunity came along, it felt too close to home for him to pass up.