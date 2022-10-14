“Charles Barkley Isn’t a Winner”: Michael Jordan Once Hilariously Roasted Sir Charles for His Eating Habits and Lack of Rings

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley used to be the best of friends. They were so close that they even used to roast each other on occasion.

The NBA is like a fraternity. Players band together into somewhat of a brotherhood, becoming involved in each other’s lives and in some cases best friends.

In today’s league, there are a number of players who are close friends both on and off the court. However, this was not the case back in the day.

Take the example of Michael Jordan, the man was all business when he was on the court, but would buddy around with his rivals off of it. Although, there were times when he would take the fight to his friends off the court as well.

Michael Jordan dissed Charles Barkley for not winning any rings and for his poor diet

The 1984 draft featured the likes of Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. Two of the best players in NBA history, and two players who were at one point very good friends.

Their friendship would continue to blossom even after they retired. However, there were times when they took their rivalry off the court, as seen when MJ roasted Sir Charles on the Oprah Winfrey show.

His Airness did not hold back, reminding Barkley that he didn’t have any rings, claiming he had no idea what it was like to be a winner. He even threw a sly dig at Chuck about his eating habits.

Of course, the Round Mound of Rebound took it on the lip. He didn’t hold back either, claiming Jordan only won because he had Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman along for the ride.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley aren’t that close friends anymore

It is true that there was a point in time when Chuck and MJ were almost like brothers. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case anymore, especially after Barkley took a shot at Jordan’s ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

It is a shame that they haven’t been able to sort out things out since then. Hopefully, they can patch up their relationship in the near future.

