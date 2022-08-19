Basketball

Charles Barkley joins “friend” Michael Jordan in taking a crack at a $1.8 trillion industry

Charles Barkley joins "friend" Michael Jordan in taking a crack at a $1.8 trillion industry
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"I don’t think I’ve peaked yet as a driver"– 10 Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas doesn't think he is yet to touch his best time in F1
Next Article
"Wonder what purpose does this 1000 day stat serve": Shikha Pandey rubbishes Virat Kohli's so-called 1000 days since last international century stat
NBA Latest Post
6'10 Kevin Durant lashes out at 'cheese butt' heckle, almost starts a brawl over it
6’10 Kevin Durant lashes out at ‘cheese butt’ heckle, almost starts a brawl over it

When Kevin Durant had one heck of a moment with a certain fan that has…