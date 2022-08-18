Basketball

$75 million Boston Celtics legend gets jumped by Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, and Dr. J! 

$75 million Boston Celtics legend gets jumped by Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, and Dr. J! 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
6ft 3' Stephen Curry candid revelation on iconic night-night celebration
Next Article
Harare Sports Club pitch report today match: India vs Zimbabwe Harare pitch batting or bowling 1st ODI
NBA Latest Post
$75 million Boston Celtics legend gets jumped by Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, and Dr. J! 
$75 million Boston Celtics legend gets jumped by Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, and Dr. J! 

Larry Bird and the Celtics hated Charles Barkley and the Philadelphia 76ers, So much so…