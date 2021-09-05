“Charles Barkley just got beat by a grandpa”: When Ernie Johnson hilariously beat the ‘Hall of Famer’ in a 3-point shootout on NBAonTNT

Charles Barkley lost to Ernie Johnson in a 3-point contest on NBAonTNT and the latter clowned on him for being a Hall of Famer and losing.

Charles Barkley is widely regarded as one of the greatest rebounding bigs of all time. It’s quite astounding how legends like him and Dennis Rodman, despite their stature, were able to gobble up boards as efficiently as they did. While on Conan O’Brien’s podcast, Chuck revealed that he would excessively use his butt to box out opponents on rebounds.

However, for as good as Charles Barkley was at on offense down-low, his outside game was just as bad. It’s fair to say that the ‘Chuckster’ was not a proficient shooter from outside 10 feet and when it came to beyond the arc, he never shot over 34%. The one time he did shoot decently from 3-point land, was the 1994-95 season where he made 1.1 threes on 3.2 attempts.

Also read: “Michael Jordan was a little bit distant”: Scottie Pippen reveals his reasoning behind having a subpar first impression of the Bulls legend

Ernie Johnson on the other hand, has 0 experience when it comes to playing ball on a professional level. He was more of a baseball guy in his early years given the fact that his father was a professional baseball player.

Charles Barkley hilariously loses to a ‘grandpa’ in Ernie Johnson.

NBAonTNT is known for putting their four cast members through ‘wacky’ challenges every now and then but 5 years ago, the challenge was straight basketball. Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson squared off against one another in a 3-point shootout that had three racks, each with 5 balls and each ball worth one point.

Also read: “Kawhi Leonard needs half the day to get his sh*t together”: Lou Williams explains the Clippers superstar’s Kobe-esque timings during practice

After two racks, both Ernie and Chuck were tied at 5 a piece. Then, as though Ray Allen had possessed the body of Ernie, he shot 60% from the right corner, getting his score up to 8. Barkley on the other hand, went 0-5 from the right corner.

They were given one final rack from a spot that they chose and Johnson hit the Suns legend with some finishing touches as he went 2-5 from here. Charles Barkley would do the same but it was too late and the former won 10-7.

Charles would go on to exclaim, “I just got beat by a grandpa!” as Ernie embraced it and hilariously yelled back, “Yes you did!”