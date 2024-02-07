Charles Barkley Once Defied Doctor’s Orders, Travelled 1,178 Miles for Friend Battling Cancer

Due to his tough exterior, Charles Barkley might seem like someone with an outright and intimidating personality. However, in reality, the Phoenix Suns legend is naturally incredibly caring. Chuck is a kind human and an amazing friend who once defied his doctor’s advice and orders to help his close friend, sports journalist Craig Sager, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2014.

In 2016, Sager was about to receive his third bone marrow transplant battling the disease and was admitted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. During that same time, Chuck had a hip-replacement surgery and was advised by his doctors to avoid travelling. However, when Chuck heard Sager’s wife Stacy had caught a bad cold, he immediately flew 1178 miles from Phoenix to Houston to see his old friend.

Sager was one of the best sideline reporters covering the NBA and worked as a sideline reporter for Turner Sports before his death. Describing Sager, Barkley described the veteran sports journalist as “one of the most interesting people” he has ever met. Lauding Sager’s positive attitude during that tough stage, Barkley told USA Today,

“We go to see Sager to cheer him up and by the time you leave you’re like, ‘Is anything wrong with him?’ He has the most positive attitude … When you go to try and cheer him up his attitude is so upbeat he cheers you up.”

Sager’s son thanked Chuck for his kind gesture with an endearing tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Unfortunately, Craig Sager passed away on December 15, 2016, at the age of 65. On the Bucks vs. Bulls game broadcast during that fateful night, the Inside the NBA show memorialized the journalists’s legacy by broadcasting players wearing tribute T-shirts during warmups. Sager’s career has been brightly lauded with several awards, including a posthumous induction to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame and being the 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Curt Gowdy Media Award recipient.

The other side of Charles Barkley

It seems like Charles Barkley has left his straightforward and brutal personality to the past. Nowadays, the Inside Show analyst has been trying to be more empathic, understanding, and, overall, a nice guy. He recently proved this by actively promoting among NBA teams to sign Tony Snell, who could avail the NBPA medical benefits for his autistic kids.

Tony Snell has previously played in the NBA and is currently in the G-League. If he lands a solid contract with an NBA team, Snell would be able to afford the healthcare that would help his two children, who are suffering from Autism. Arguing this case, Barkley urged the league and his fellow camaraderie – “We always talk about what a family we are. Let’s sign that kid for the rest of the season.”

This endearing gesture from Chuck caught the attention of Ben Stiller, who posted an appreciation for Barkley on his X (previously Twitter). Stiller retweeted a post containing the snippet from Sir Charles and captioned it “The Best” to describe the Sixers and Suns star.

Barkley has always been this kind to his friends and community. Chuck was a major personality promoting vaccine advocacy and urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. All of these incidents prove Charles Barkley is a nice person and an extremely kind and sincere human being as a friend.