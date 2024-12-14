Former Clippers Star Brings Up Victor Wembanyama Benefitting the NBA as Reason for All-Star Selection Over More Deserving Candidates

Victor Wembanyama’s gradual takeover as the face of the NBA began last season, with the 20-year-old easily coasting to the Rookie of the Year honors. This season, both Wemby and the San Antonio Spurs have stepped their game up—the Spurs sit on a 12-12 record with Wemby averaging 23.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 48% shooting. But Wembanyama’s All-Star case might still be in muddy waters with such heavy competition in the Western Conference.

While Lou Williams initially agreed with Chandler Parson’s sentiment on the Run It Back podcast that there are too many other deserving All-Star candidates in the West, he pointed out a different reason that might get Wemby in the All-Star contest.

Williams underlined the impact Wemby has had on the NBA already. “We are in the sports entertainment business,” the three-time Sixth Man of the Year reminded everyone and declared that he believes that fans would vote him in. “I believe the fans vote him in. I believe the fans get him in,” Williams continued.

“Through hell and high water, Wemby is gonna be in this All-Star game,” Williams concluded.

Wemby definitely has the numbers to be an All-Star despite the lackluster Spurs pic.twitter.com/rGxGCtLDFe — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 13, 2024

It may seem like a bold statement from Williams as Wembanyama has yet to develop into the superstar he’s expected to become. He is also not leading a playoff team currently as San Antonio ranks 11th in the West. But the 38-year-old recognizes the immense influence Wemby already has as a unique talent. The 7-feet-3 center was in contention for the Defensive Player of the Year award last year, so he shouldn’t be far from an All-Star nomination.

However, it can be misleading to think that Wembanyama’s name alone will get him into the mid-season festivities, because All-Star voting has often invited controversy for snubbing good performers from small market teams with good records for stars with worse standings. Last season, the Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox were both snubbed in the West.

Fan voting has certainly added some head-scratching names to the All-Star pool before, and the Run it Back co-hosts agreed that there have been much more egregious nominations in the past. But the media’s voting will decide the outcome as well.

That also does not take away from the fact that there are a slew of viable frontcourt options with winning record worthy of a selection.

Jaren Jackson Jr. could be snubbed in favor of Wembanyama

Wembanyama’s statistical dominance warrants an honorable mention, at the very least, especially his improved efficiency. But the fact that there are so many other deserving young big men on winning teams could take away from some of Wemby’s achievements.

Parsons pointed to Jaren Jackson Jr, who is posting another excellent two-way campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies, as the biggest possible snub. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has continued to man the middle for the third-seeded Grizzlies but could see a great chance at a second All-Star appearance slip through his fingers in a popularity contest.

If it comes down to a vote, the NBA and its fanbase would likely select the one-of-a-kind Wembanyama over JJJ.