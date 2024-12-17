“He Was Sweating More Than Me”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Roasts Kevin Garnett After Working Out with Him

Kevin Garnett’s intensity had been an iconic trait on the NBA court, and according to Giannis Antetokounmpo, this fire hasn’t faded even years after the legend’s retirement. The Greek superstar revealed the details of a workout the two shared.

KG was present at the Milwaukee Bucks practice at the T-Mobile Arena ahead of their Emirates NBA Cup Final game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sitting in a chair beside Garnett, the Greek Freak hilariously revealed how the Boston Celtics legend was profusely sweating during their workout session together.

“I had a week of workouts with him, he was sweating more than me, I was the one working out,” Antetokounmpo disclosed.

However, Garnett didn’t seem to mind. “I want to say man, it was a pleasure working with you bro,” KG said. “Best experience of my life,” Giannis said in response.

The Big Ticket never represented Milwaukee during his playing days. However, his guidance to the Bucks shouldn’t come as a shock. Doc Rivers has been bringing former players that he coached to impart their wisdom to the team. During the training camp, Rivers even invited Rajon Rondo as a guest coach.

Learning from such accomplished players is undoubtedly valuable for the entire team. However, for Antetokounmpo specifically, the experience must’ve been beneficial.

Garnett and Antetokounmpo share similar “unicorn” qualities, possessing elite defensive skills to match their offensive dominance. Learning from one of the greatest to ever play his position could, therefore, help Giannis take his game to even greater heights.

Although both players enjoyed their workout, it’s surprising they chose to train together given Garnett’s past comments about Antetokounmpo.

Garnett argued that Antetokounmpo wasn’t a top 3 player in the East

This past offseason, Garnett ignited one of the hottest debates in the basketball community with his opinions on Giannis.

While previewing the 2024-2025 season in an episode of KG: Certified, Garnett boldly ranked Antetokounmpo as the fourth-best player in the Eastern Conference. “He’s probably like, what, the fourth-best in the East,” Garnett said.

The 2008 NBA champion faced immediate backlash for his remarks, as furious fans were quick to point out that the Bucks forward received the most 2024 MVP votes from the Eastern Conference.

Fortunately, no feud erupted between Garnett and Antetokounmpo over the comments.

However, the narrative seemed to motivate Antetokounmpo to prove his worth. he has been putting up impressive numbers, averaging 32.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season, while leading Milwaukee to the fifth-best record in the East and a spot in the NBA Cup Finals.