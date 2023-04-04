Charles Barkley Predicted Tom Brady’s Unprecedented $375 Million Deal Amidst His NFL Retirement

Charles Barkley has gone on the record to state that he cannot concentrate when looking at or talking to Tom Brady. According to the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’, the 7x Super Bowl champion is simply just too handsome because of his eyes, leading to him distracting Barkley and making him lose his train thought.

Shaquille O’Neal agreed with Chuck on this notion and was actually the first one to suggest the ‘concept’ of getting lost in Brady’s eyes. Sir Charles, who has openly admitted to having a man-crush on Tom Brady, recently replaced him in this category.

During an interview, Barkley revealed that he will be replacing Tom with Idris Elba as his man-crush. He has not yet Elba in real life and it is unclear if they have interacted over phone or the internet but according to the Sixers legend, he seems like a fun man to hang around with.

Charles Barkley predicted Tom Brady’s new TV deal

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers graced ‘Inside the NBA’ with their presence mid 2022 to promote their golf match against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. During the virtual interview, Tom talked about whether or not he’d be placing any bets on the golf course.

He revealed that he would be but wouldn’t indulge in too high of a number since he wasn’t making much from his Tampa Bay Buccaneers contract. In response, Charles Barkley said:

“Well Tom, if you’re worried about being the lowest paid guy then quit, retire again, and go to TV. I hear you got some change coming your way.”

Well, it wasn’t long after this that it was announced Tom Brady would be making his television debut as an NFL analyst for Fox towards the start of the 2024 season. The deal in place would pay him $375 million over the course of 10 years. This would more than he’s earned over the course of 2+ decades in the NFL which comes to $332 million.

