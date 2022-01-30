Basketball

“Evan Mobley is the most talented rookie I’ve played with, and Darius Garland, I think is the best closer in the game”: Former LeBron James teammate and newly inducted Cavalier Rajon Rondo sings praises of the young Cavs roster

"Evan Mobley is the most talented rookie I've played with, and Darius Garland, I think is the best closer in the game": Former LeBron James teammate and newly inducted Cavalier Rajon Rondo sings praises of the young Cavs roster
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Who will win today Pakistan Super League match: Who is expected to win Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2022 match?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Evan Mobley is the most talented rookie I've played with, and Darius Garland, I think is the best closer in the game": Former LeBron James teammate and newly inducted Cavalier Rajon Rondo sings praises of the young Cavs roster
“Evan Mobley is the most talented rookie I’ve played with, and Darius Garland, I think is the best closer in the game”: Former LeBron James teammate and newly inducted Cavalier Rajon Rondo sings praises of the young Cavs roster

NBA veteran Rajon Rondo believes teammates Evan Mobley is the most talented rookie he has…