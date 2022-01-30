“Evan Mobley is the most talented rookie I’ve played with, and Darius Garland, I think is the best closer in the game”: Former LeBron James teammate and newly inducted Cavalier Rajon Rondo sings praises of the young Cavs roster

NBA veteran Rajon Rondo believes teammates Evan Mobley is the most talented rookie he has played with, while Darius Garland is the best closer in the game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are legit this season and are in playoff contention for the first time since the departure of LeBron James in 2018. The front office has done a great job with their draft picks over the years. The Cavs are running their offense through big men, who dominate at the rim.

The young core of Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Lauri Markkanen have finally given the hoop fans in Cleveland something to cheer about since King James. Recently, reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said the following in light of the Bucks losing against the Cavs.

“This is not the Cleveland we knew over the past few years,” said the Greek Freak. “They have a good team, and we have to respect them more. They’re a playoff team and are fighting for the title themselves.”

The Cavs recently acquired Rajon Rondo from the LA Lakers, adding the perfect veteran mix on the roster. The veteran point guard has been nothing short of impressed by the newly revamped Cavs, especially when it comes to Mobley and Garland.

While Mobley is one of the top candidates for ROY, Garland has made a strong case for the MIP.

Rajon Rondo is in awe of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.

Both Mobley and Garland have caught the attention of the league. Recently, superstars Giannis and LeBron applauded them for their recent performances. The Cavs are currently sitting on the 3rd spot in the eastern conference with a 30-19 record.

ROY candidate Mobley is currently averaging 15.8 PPG and 8.1 RPG. The 20-year old is shooting an impressive 50.8% from the field. Mobley has also been grabbing attention for his defense, especially at the rim. Two-time NBA champion Rondo had the following to say about Mobley.

Rajon Rondo on @evanmobley: “He might be the most talented rookie I’ve every played with, being able to control so many things on the court, even without scoring the basketball.” #LetEmKnow #NBA #RookieOfTheYear — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) January 29, 2022

There has been a growing chorus for Garland to be in the All-Star game this season, and rightly so. The 21-year old point guard recently became the only player to have a triple-double in Cavs franchise history other than LBJ and Kyrie Irving. Garland is currently averaging 19.7 PPG, 8.2 APG, and 1.3 SPG.

Rajon Rondo on @dariusgarland22 🗣: ‘Right now, I think he is the best closer in the game & I played with a lot of talented players. The way he puts the weight on his shoulders…I think it’s the best stretch of basketball I’ve seen a PG play at 21 years old.”#LetEmKnow — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) January 29, 2022

The Cavs have been continuing to impress despite having the likes of Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio out for a considerable time. The addition of Rondo gives the young roster a leader.