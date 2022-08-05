Basketball

Charles Barkley recalls a bizarre reason he gave $100 to a homeless man while sitting with Michael Jordan on the Oprah Winfrey show

Charles Barkley recalls a bizarre reason he gave $100 to a homeless man while sitting with Michael Jordan on the Oprah Winfrey show
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
"That kid must be really proud": Watch 6-year-old Charles Leclerc talks confidently about becoming an F1 driver in the future
Next Article
"I am glad I left Alpine": $1 Million a year F1 driver shares how he avoided Oscar Piastri-like situation by leaving Alpine
NBA Latest Post
Charles Barkley recalls a bizarre reason he gave $100 to a homeless man while sitting with Michael Jordan on the Oprah Winfrey show
Charles Barkley recalls a bizarre reason he gave $100 to a homeless man while sitting with Michael Jordan on the Oprah Winfrey show

NBA legend Charles Barkley recalls giving $100 to a homeless person only because he liked…