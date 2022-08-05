Charles Barkley recalls a bizarre reason he gave $100 to a homeless man while sitting with Michael Jordan on the Oprah Winfrey show

NBA legend Charles Barkley recalls giving $100 to a homeless person only because he liked what the man had written on his signboard

Charles Barkley is one of the best players in NBA History. Drafted in the legendary 1984 class, Barkley made an impact in Philadelphia before he took his talents to Phoenix and Houston. Even though the big Chuckster never won a ring, his dominance in the league made a significant impact.

Even after retiring, Barkley has been making waves with his platform on TNT. Chuck made over $40 million from his NBA earnings and sits on a net worth of over $50 million.

In 2005, when Chuck was on the Oprah Winfrey show with Michael Jordan, the two discussed many topics. Charles shared how MJ is very ‘cheap’ and how His Airness once smacked his hand while handing money to a beggar.

Charles Barkley gave $100 to a homeless man for beer!

While discussing the Jordan refusing beggar money incident, Oprah was piling with MJ, when Charles Barkley shared a story. Talking about an instance, Chuck said,

“I stopped one day and gave this guy like a 100 dollars. He had a sign that said, ‘No lying here, folks. Want money for alcohol.’ And I thought the sign was so funny, I pulled over and gave him $100. That was a great sign. He didn’t lie. I just liked the sign.”

Charles Barkley is known to be someone who speaks their mind, no matter what. His nature has caused him a lot of trouble at times, and even cost him his friendship with Michael Jordan. However, seeing a sign like this, it was a given that Chuck would enjoy it, and he sure did.

While supporting someone’s alcoholic habits isn’t right, I guess Chuck thought he did his part and made someone’s day.