Over the years, Charles Barkley has proved that he’s a marketer’s dream on top of being a media icon. He isn’t the kind of guy who will jump from one endorsement to another for money. Chuck sticks with the brands he believes in and plugs them whenever he can—a dependable, no-nonsense media partner. This same loyalty is now extending to his personal health journey, which he opened up about ahead of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

At 62, Barkley is embracing a new chapter of his life, one that’s focused on longevity, discipline, and taking care of his body. He’s been open about his struggles with weight, both during and after his Hall of Fame career. But in recent years, he’s turned things around.

With a combination of medication and lifestyle changes, he’s dropped more than 60 pounds. And he’s quite naturally proud of it. One of the key tools in that transformation has been his partnership with Ro, the telehealth company behind weight loss treatments like Mounjaro, which Barkley has promoted for years on Inside the NBA.

He’s made it clear that discipline helped, but Ro’s support perhaps played an even bigger role in his weight loss journey. During the game between the Panthers and Oilers earlier tonight, Chuck spoke to the TNT crew, joking about learning from past experiences and coming better prepared for the low temperatures. He was wearing a T-shirt under his shirt to deal with the cold. When the broadcaster poked fun at him, saying, “We can still see the nipples through your shirt, Chuck”, the NBA legend proudly responded, “That’s called muscles, brother.”

Barkley has worked hard on his weight loss, and he’s a lot more confident about his physique now. The TNT NHL crew acknowledged that the NBA legend has shed a significant amount of weight, which helps him feel more comfortable in such conditions. Staying true to his partnership, Barkley couldn’t let the moment pass without plugging the company. He said, “Listen, man, check out the Ro. co. Anybody fat out there, let’s go to Ro. co.”

There are countless companies helping people with weight loss in the market today. But for Barkley, Ro will always be special. After working hard for decades to get where he is today, the ex-Philadelphia 76ers man now looks for comfort and convenience. During a promotional shoot for the company, the “Round Mound of Rebounds” said, “Ro made it really convenient. I don’t even think it took 10 minutes, to be honest with you.”

He revealed how the onboarding process for other companies often takes hours, and how that tends to tick people off. But Ro, his partners, have figured it out. Having experienced the weight loss difference himself, Chuck said that people don’t realize how bad it feels to be overweight until they actually lose the weight. Thankfully, he’s now seen the better side of things and is likely to stick to his routine.