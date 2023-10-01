Charles Barkley ‘Roots’ for Damian Lillard to Avoid His Fate, Names Expectation From ‘$216,201,799 Move’: “Don’t Want to Be on the Crap List!”

Charles Barkley was recently on the Dan Patrick Show. While on the show, Charles was asked how he felt about the $216, 201,799 deal to bring Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. The Suns legend was all for the trade as he believed that all 3-teams benefited from the deal. He even urged Lillard to capitalize on the opportunity to win a Championship, as he didn’t want the All-NBA guard to face the same fate as him.

Advertisement

The trade that brought Dame to Milwaukee was nothing short of front-office wizardry. The Blazers gave up Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic for Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Bucks 2029 first-round pick, and swap rights on Bucks 2028 and 2030 picks. The Suns gave up DeAndre Ayton and received Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson. Last but not least the Bucks received Damian Lillard while trading away Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen.

Charles gives Damian Lillard his blessings and wishes for his Championship fate

Charles Barkley was recently on the Dan Patrick Show. While on the show Dan asked Sir Charles for his opinions on Damian Lillard becoming a Milwaukee Buck. While answering the question Charles said:

Advertisement

“I think it makes The Bucks the favorites in the East. I think it was a good trade for all 3 teams. But the big winners were the Milwaukee Bucks. I hope this trade keeps Giannis in Milwaukee his whole career. I pull for Dame to win a Championship. I pull for any player who hasn’t won a championship to win a championship. Cause the one thing you don’t want to be on the crap list. When people say, great great player but he never won anything.”

Charles Barkley had the unfortunate fate of never winning a Championship. He was qualified enough to win one, as he was good enough to snap an MVP even when Jordan was at the height of his powers. Even though Barkley did chase a championship later in his career when he joined the Houston Rockets to play alongside Cylde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon. In the following seasons, the Rockets even traded for Pippen but even the Bulls legend couldn’t help Charles win his first ring. Barkley would retire after playing 16 seasons in the NBA, ringless in the end.

Milwaukee Bucks the new favorites

Sports betting is now an integral part of sports in the United States, and now even across the globe. Every year Vegas NBA odds are announced before the season. As it currently stands, The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorite, after the Damian Lillard trade to take The Larry O’Brien home.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/br_betting/status/1707107574963724689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Betting odds aren’t the best metric to predict which team is going to win. However, it surely depicts the team with the best possible opportunity of winning. Odds continue throughout the season. It’s sure, however, that starting strongly usually bodes well for teams.