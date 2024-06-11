Charles Barkley Stanley Cup: When Chuck Was Adamant About Not Touching The NHL Title Trophy

Apr 6, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Charles Barkley reacts in the second half in the semifinals of the 2019 men’s Final Four between the Virginia Cavaliers and Auburn Tigers at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley has a bit of history with the title trophy of the NHL, the Stanley Cup. Two years ago, the Inside The NBA crew had the Stanley Cup on their show during the NHL’s playoffs. All three hosts touched and held the trophy except for Barkley, who went on to explain why.

The Stanley Cup was brought on the show two years ago and apart from Barkley, all three hosts not only touched the cup but also held it above their heads. When asked why he would not touch the cup, this is what Sir Charles had to say.

“I would never touch that. I would never touch the championship trophy. Cause it’s a rule, everybody knows that. Even if it’s not my sport. That’s a rule.”

The rule Charles Barkley was referring to here is holding the Stanley Cup above one’s head. As a tradition, it is strictly forbidden for someone to hold the trophy above their heads if they did not win it. The cup is considered sacred and holding it above one’s head when you did not win is considered disrespectful in the world of hockey.

This is a tradition followed by almost all current and former players in the NHL. The NHL’s official website has another sacred tradition or superstition about touching the Stanley Cup among the rest.

“Many current and aspiring NHL players never touch the Stanley Cup. It is a superstition that a player who touches the Stanley Cup before he wins it is cursed to never win a championship.”

So, there is a good chance that the 1994 NBA MVP was showing consideration for not just one but multiple traditions that hockey players have been honoring for decades.

To put things in a better perspective, the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers are currently battling the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Oilers came out victorious in the Western Conference and were honored in the presence of the cup.

In the video above, it is visible how each player on the Oilers’ roster avoided touching the trophy because of the superstition that is still going strong to this day. Be it superstitions or just respect for the traditions, Charles Barkley certainly showed that he is not one to go against what people want, and that’s why he’s one of the most beloved analysts in the game today.