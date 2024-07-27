mobile app bar

Charles Barkley States He’d Be ‘Stupid’ If He Didn’t Listen To The Likes Of NBC Amidst TNT Dealings

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has finally decided not to go with TNT in their new TV deal. The league decided to go with Amazon despite TNT matching their initial offer. Now that the NBA has decided to go with Amazon, ending TNT’s long historic run, Barkley opens up about hearing other network’s offers amid the dealings.

Part of the legendary Inside the NBA crew, Charles Barkley spoke to Dan Patrick on Fox Sports Radio about talking to other networks amid the TNT dealings. He said, “I have spoken to all three networks Dan who got the NBA going forward. Let me say this, I have spoken—For the last three months, I have spoken to all three networks…Well, Dan, I’m gonna listen! I’d be stupid not to take their call. The beauty of this situation, I don’t have to make any decision for a year.”

The Philadelphia 76ers legend mentioned talking to Amazon, NBC, and Disney. Despite not having to make any urgent decision right out of the gate, Barkley mentioned how it would’ve been foolish to not hear what they had to offer. Moreover, he had an entire year to decide what he wanted to do and what network he wanted to join.

Charles Barkley’s comments while talking to Dan Patrick also contradict what he had said a few months ago. Barkley mentioned that he would soon retire from broadcasting as well. But judging by Barkley’s recent take on listening to all the networks and their offers, it does not seem like Sir Charles will be retiring after all.

TNT suing the NBA

The NBA may have gone with Amazon’s offer for their TV rights going forward, but it is not going to be a smooth transition. Social media is filled with posts about TNT’s ability to match Amazon’s offer and still getting rejected by the league.

And as a matter of fact, TNT has decided that they will be pursuing legal action against the NBA.

“Given the NBA’s unjustified rejection of our matching of a third-party offer, we have taken legal action to enforce our rights. We strongly believe this is not just our contractual right, but also in the best interest of fans who want to keep watching our industry-leading NBA content with the choice and flexibility we offer them through our widely distributed WBD video-first distribution platforms – including TNT and Max.”

Let’s see how things work out for TNT, Amazon, and the NBA going forward.

Abhishek Dhariwal

