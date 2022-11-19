Charles Barkley Was Hurt after $1 Billion Worth Tiger Woods, Who Is Michael Jordan’s Best Friend, Ghosted Him Out of the Blue

Charles Barkley‘s affinity for the sport of golf is known to one and all. The former NBA superstar was even a key target for the extremely well-funded LIV golf, owing to his popularity and love for golf.

And when you are this invested in something, with the resources of Chuck, it is only natural that you make friends at high places. The widely regarded GOAT of golf, Tiger Woods, was one such friend Chuck made at the golf links.

Chuck, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods were reportedly really close and had formed quite a bond. Three great sportsmen swinging clubs together would have been quite the gathering indeed.

However, like all good things, their friendship too came crashing down. In 2009, Woods was caught in a scandal with multiple women claiming to have had extramarital relationships with the star golfer. Amidst the controversy, Woods also met with an accident and was seriously injured.

This marked arguably the lowest point in Woods’ life till then. The star was constantly dragged into media discussions and eventually got divorced too.

And in the middle of all this turmoil, it would appear that Woods’ relationship with Barkley also hit a dead end. In an abrupt manner that too. Charles Barkley for one doesn’t seem to have forgiven his old friend for how he handled things.

How did Barkley respond to the manner in which Woods ended their friendship?

While Barkley understands the gravity of what transpired in Woods’ personal life, he doesn’t accept that a long-time pal practically ghosted him.

“I could understand if he was trying to get back with his wife at the time and she said, ‘Hey, get rid of all your old friends,’ and he called and said, ‘This is the situation.’ I would’ve understood that. But I just wish he would have been man enough to call and say that. To just disappear totally was disappointing,” remarked Barkley when questioned about their friendship, in 2017.

Chuck sounds hurt at the manner in which his old friend handled things. Barkley’s words hint at him being quite the old-fashioned man when it comes to friendship.

But regardless, losing a friend and golfing mentor overnight would definitely have stung. Who knows, Barkley may have even taken the sport more seriously if he continued to have GOAT-level mentorship.

It also appears that Barkley wasn’t the only basketball superstar Woods snubbed on the back of his personal issues. Even Michael Jordan appears to have gotten shunned by Woods since 2009.

Did Jordan also express disappointment in losing his bond with Woods?

Jordan, unlike Barkley, did not make any public statements reverberating a tone of disappointment. MJ did state in 2016, that Woods was too concerned about what others thought about him. But no mention or criticism otherwise was directed at his old pal.

Regardless, it would appear that the basketball duo from the class of 1984 detached completely from their superstar friend. 2009 really changed everything around Tiger Woods.

While Woods has since made a return to golf, there’s been no going back for the bond the trio shared. Will there ever be a patch-up mission that brings the band back together?

