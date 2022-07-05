Charles Barkley’s “6’6 frame” and size might be to blame as he struggles to use TikTok and operate a smartphone!

Charles Barkley’s huge 6’6 frame might be hindering his mobility, it looks as though he can’t operate a smartphone, as proven by this TikTok.

Chuck is the most fun guy on television. No seriously, when have you watched a segment of NBA on TNT and not laughed out loud?

His humorous takes, the way he makes comparisons, and overall proclivity for comedic timing all make him a great host for shows.

So, what happens when a fan asks Charles to use a smartphone to record a video? Of course, he would make the funniest TikTok without trying.

How can you not love Charles Barkley?? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kXqWWn7u8e — Ethan Williams (@EWilliams_22) June 26, 2022

Is it Charles Barkley’s huge 6’6 frame and size that stops him from operating a cell phone? Or is it just good comedic timing?

The answer to that question can only be answered by Barkley himself. The Phoenix Suns legend was asked to film a video for a fan and he was stuck trying to figure out the mechanics of a smartphone.

This is exactly how I want Charles Barkley to work a cell phone https://t.co/POADIJhXnE — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) June 27, 2022

Twitter users point out that, it is exactly how they would imagine Barkley to use a phone, being callous, a lack of dexterity, and a visible confusion at the operation.

The video has been linked above and it is the most hilarious 52 seconds we have seen in a long while.

A reminder, Charles Barkley is a national treasure, don’t forget that.

Charles Barkley is a National Treasure — Liberal Hivemind (@LiberalHivemind) July 3, 2022

