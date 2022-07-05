Miscellaneous

Charles Barkley’s “6’6 frame” and size might be to blame as he struggles to use TikTok and operate a smartphone!

Charles Barkley's "6'6 frame" and size might be to blame as he struggles to use TikTok and operate a smartphone!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Dude, it was because of the son-in-law" - Rene Dupree claims four WWE superstars had to get haircuts because of Triple H
Next Article
"Why was Lewis Hamilton wronged in Brazil last year?!"- F1 Twitter reacts as FIA rule Red Bull and Ferrari floors illegal French GP onwards