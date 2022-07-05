“Role player? You were rolling through cities, Shaq!” : When Charles Barkley had no chill roasting Shaquille O’Neal on Inside the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal enjoyed a very successful NBA career.

The “Big Diesel” was an all-star as a rookie and dominated the paint until he was well into his 30s. Shaq won 4 championships during his career and was a member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.

Shaquille O’Neal went on to have a journeyman career towards the end of his career. After his stints with the Magic, Lakers, and the Heat it was a downward spiral for the big man.

The big man with a big heart went on to have as good a segue into retirement life as any, with his entry into Inside the TNT. At the studio awaited another generational big man: Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley was almost a decade senior to Shaq and was Michael Jordan‘s contemporary. Sir Charles remains one of the greatest players ever not to win the league in an unfortunate career. However, with Inside the NBA, Chuck got into the business of winning hearts.

The two bigs quarreling or roasting each other became a reason for the success of the show. One such iconic roast came on Shaq’s behalf, courtesy of the Chuckster.

How did Barkley roast Shaquille O’Neal on Inside the NBA?

In a debate, Shaq casually dropped a stat claiming that he’s had only about 15 bad games in his career. Chuck wasn’t having any of that from Shaq.

Chuck did his math and asked Shaquille O’Neal if he actually believes he had less than a bad game a year! Shaq said that until he became a role player towards the end of his career, he didn’t have many bad games.

Chuck saw the opportunity and took it as well as he could have. Sir Charles told Shaq that he wasn’t a role player towards the end of his career and that he was merely rolling around the league.

Shaq had a few random stints with the Cavaliers, Suns, and finally the Celtics where he would unfortunately have his Achilles give out, forcing him into retirement. Chuck took it there and called Shaq out in public. Sir Charles was definitely feeling it.

A rare L for a perennial winner. Shaq will be quick to shine some of his championships in revenge.

